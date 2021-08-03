texas news

Son carries on dad's legacy by following his footsteps and becoming a Texas DPS trooper

Son of fallen Texas DPS trooper becomes trooper

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The son of a fallen Texas DPS trooper is keeping his father's legacy alive in a memorable way.

On July 30, the Texas Department of Public Safety held a graduation ceremony for Class A-2021 with about 145 cadets graduating. Zachary Moses Sanchez, the son of fallen Trooper Moises Sanchez, was part of the largest graduating class in DPS history.

Moises Sanchez was shot on April 6, 2019, while trying to stop a suspect who had fled from the scene of a crime. On Aug. 24, 2019, Moises succumbed to his injuries. He was the 222nd DPS trooper to die in the line of duty since 1823.

Now, his son carries the torch.



"A legacy built by heroes. Heroes like Trooper Moises Sanchez," Gov. Greg Abbott said during the commencement. "His legacy continues to live on as his son joins the ranks of the Texas Department of Public Safety."

Prior to graduating, DPS shared a video of Zachary explaining why he decided to become a trooper.

"After seeing my own father go through the DPS academy and live the life of a trooper, I got to witness first hand that while his work had its own fair share of excitement, that sense of fulfillment and service leaked out into even the simpler efforts," Zachary said. "I feel I can honor the legacy he leaves while committing to a career where everyday I get the chance to support the people around me."

