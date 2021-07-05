txdot

Hwy. 288 frontage road construction to end this fall

(Haley Morrison/Community Impact Newspaper)

PEARLAND, Texas -- The Texas Department of Transportation is on track to finish construction on the Highway 288 frontage road this fall. The road will run alongside Hwy. 288 from Magnolia Parkway to Broadway Street.

Construction on the road started last October. TxDOT originally expected construction to finish in December but is expecting it to end ahead of schedule.

The project is a collaboration between the city of Pearland and TxDOT. The road is funded by the city of Pearland and costs $6.5 million.

This story comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficpearlandtxdottransportationconstructionhighways
TXDOT
Flipped truck's load shuts down SH-146 ramp to Gulf Freeway SB
TxDOT votes to move forward with I-45 expansion
Future of I-45 project uncertain as feds halt property buyouts
Medians across League City to be improved
TOP STORIES
Fiancée of injured Pct. 4 deputy shares touching message
3 Harris Co. deputies shot outside N. Houston nightclub identified
Man on the run after shooting ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, Sgt. says
Texas Democrats decry shortage of Hispanic representation
Bullets aimed at NE Houston home strike woman, HPD Sgt. says
Man charged after crash kills 2 in Crosby, authorities say
How well do Astros and Red Sox fans know each other?
Show More
Woman shot to death in bank parking lot in SE Houston, HPD says
54-year-old Houston woman missing for over a week, police say
Indianapolis gets in sync with 31-3 victory over Houston
Bill Clinton released from UCI Medical Center after blood infection
20-year-old shot and killed by gunman after minor crash, FBCSO says
More TOP STORIES News