Hwy. 288 frontage road construction to end this fall

PEARLAND, Texas -- The Texas Department of Transportation is on track to finish construction on the Highway 288 frontage road this fall. The road will run alongside Hwy. 288 from Magnolia Parkway to Broadway Street.Construction on the road started last October. TxDOT originally expected construction to finish in December but is expecting it to end ahead of schedule.The project is a collaboration between the city of Pearland and TxDOT. The road is funded by the city of Pearland and costs $6.5 million.