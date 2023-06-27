Shelter-in-place issued for some Texas City residents due to incident at Marathon refinery

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Some Texas City residents are being asked to stay indoors after a shelter-in-place was issued on Tuesday afternoon.

Texas City officials issued the shelter-in-place for all residents east of SH-146 due to an incident in progress at Marathon Petroleum's Galveston Bay Refinery.

Residents are being asked to shelter-in-place until an all-clear is given.

Less than 30 minutes before issuing the order, Texas City tweeted that Marathon was flaring and no action was needed.

Officials said Texas City Emergency Management was closely monitoring the situation, and air monitoring and testing were being performed.

Last month, Marathon employee Scott Higgins, 55, died when a fire broke out at the refinery.

Higgins' family announced they're filing a lawsuit against Marathon Petroleum, claiming wrongful death and negligence.

The civil lawsuit is being handled by Attorney Tony Buzbee and it claims he burned to death. The family said it has not been able to get any straight answers from the company about what exactly happened.

According to an initial report from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, it was a splitter on Ultraformer Unit #3 that developed a leak and caught on fire.

The family claims negligence on behalf of Marathon and others in failing to "properly and adequately manage, inspect, maintain, and repair" that unit and surrounding machinery.

