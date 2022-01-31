apartment fire

More than 20 families displaced after fire spread through Texas City apartment

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 20 families are without a home after a kitchen fire ravaged through a Texas City apartment complex over the weekend.

At about 4:20 p.m. Sunday, fire crews were called out to the 8600 block of the Emmett F Lowry Expressway to reports of a kitchen fire at the Savan Villas Apartment. At the scene, crews saw the blaze had spread quickly and was burning through 12 units of one of the buildings.

According to the fire department, they managed to put out the flames, but an additional dozen units suffered water damage in the process.

The American Red Cross also responded to the scene offering housing and essential assistance to those displaced.
