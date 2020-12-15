Houston mom sentenced to 20 years for beating daughter to death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mom, whose daughter's body was found in a Texas City pond, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Hazana Anderson wasn't even 2 years old when investigators say she died a brutal death in October 2018.

Prosecutors said Hazana's mom, Tiaundra Christon, and her boyfriend, Kenny Hewett, took turns beating the little girl in a southeast Houston motel room after they said the girl would not stop crying.

"Hewett was violently hitting the child with a belt, causing welts to her legs, arms and face," records state.

Documents say the toddler died that night and was placed inside a plastic bag.

In an interview with investigators, Christon told them her boyfriend "assisted her by wrapping the bag and corpse in a rope and attaching a heavy rock."

Hazana's body was recovered in a Texas City pond days later. The couple was arrested and charged with a single felony in Galveston County: tampering with evidence with intent to impair the human corpse.

In 2019, Hewett escaped a murder charge and pleaded guilty last year to a tampering charge and was sentenced to 20 years.

Now, two years later, Hazana's mom was found guilty of tampering with physical evidence.

Last year, Hazana's dad, Tobodrick Anderson, told ABC13 he wanted to see both of them charged with murder.

RELATED LINKS:

Man convicted in 2-year-old's death escapes murder charge

Missing 2-year-old College Station girl was beaten to death: Documents

Man arrested in connection with missing 2-year-old girl in College Station

Mom of 2-year-old who vanished from College Station park arrested and charged in her disappearance

Investigation into 2-year-old girl's disappearance leads to Texas City where small body was found

Mom of 2-year-old missing in College Station confronted about discarded items last worn by child, police say
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontexas citygalveston countychild abusemurderchild deathbaby deathtexas citybody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Get to know the 39-year-old nurse who was 1st to get vaccine
La Marque man's family wants officer who shot him fired
2 men wanted for rap showcase murders now in custody
Sheriff-elect after brothers killed: 'We have more work to do'
Victims wait as courts face unprecedented COVID-19 delays
Biden to pick Buttigieg as transportation chief: Sources
Missouri City family asks for prayers after son goes missing
Show More
Houston-area hospital workers begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine
A cold rain returns to Houston today
Texas court case could end DACA immigration program
Over-the-counter home COVID-19 test gets FDA authorization
Talks escalate on new COVID-19 stimulus bill
More TOP STORIES News