Houston mom sentenced to 20 years for beating daughter to death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mom, whose daughter's body was found in a Texas City pond, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.Hazana Anderson wasn't even 2 years old when investigators say she died a brutal death in October 2018.Prosecutors said Hazana's mom, Tiaundra Christon, and her boyfriend, Kenny Hewett, took turns beating the little girl in a southeast Houston motel room after they said the girl would not stop crying."Hewett was violently hitting the child with a belt, causing welts to her legs, arms and face," records state.Documents say the toddler died that night and was placed inside a plastic bag.In an interview with investigators, Christon told them her boyfriend "assisted her by wrapping the bag and corpse in a rope and attaching a heavy rock."Hazana's body was recovered in a Texas City pond days later. The couple was arrested and charged with a single felony in Galveston County: tampering with evidence with intent to impair the human corpse.In 2019, Hewett escaped a murder charge and pleaded guilty last year to a tampering charge and was sentenced to 20 years.Now, two years later, Hazana's mom was found guilty of tampering with physical evidence.Last year, Hazana's dad, Tobodrick Anderson, told ABC13 he wanted to see both of them charged with murder.