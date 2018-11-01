MISSING GIRL

Man arrested in connection with missing 2-year-old girl in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --
College Station Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with the missing 2-year-old.

Kenny Hewett, 32, was arrested and taken to the Galveston County jail for allegedly tampering with evidence.

College Station police says Hewett is tied to the case involving the disappearance of 2-year-old Hazana Anderson. Police say Hewett is the possible boyfriend of the girl's mother, Tiaundra Christon.

Christon, who was arrested and charged with child endangerment and making a false report to police, was confronted by investigators after they responded to her report and searched the park for Hazana Anderson on Sunday.

Christon claimed that she left Anderson in a stroller while she was getting things from her vehicle, and that the girl had disappeared by the time she returned to her.

Documents state investigators searching a dumpster found clothing and an object wrapped in a black bag that Christon described the girl wearing when she went missing. However, detectives found evidence that the woman was handling those items.

The document states the woman claimed to have no knowledge of the object and maintained that she didn't know where her daughter was.

After the investigation at the park, Christon was booked into Brazos County jail, where she is being held on $250,000 bond.



As of Thursday, Hazana remained missing. The girl is described as a black female, approximately 3' tall and weighing 28 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. The 2-year-old was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, with a black "girl squad" shirt, cream-colored pants, dark pink shoes, and a purple beanie.

Police say Hazana also has a dark-colored birthmark around her big toe on her left foot.

Anyone with information in regards to Hazana's whereabouts is urged to contact police at 979-764-3600.

Watch full interview: Father of missing 2-year-old clings on to hope during her search
The father of Hazana Anderson says he is holding on to hope in the search for his missing 2-year-old daughter.

Authorities have arrested and charged a mother whose 2-year-old daughter went missing from a College Station park on Sunday.

