Parents question use of metal detectors after Texas City HS student found with gun on campus

A Texas City ISD student could face a third-degree felony for taking a gun to school, according to the Galveston County District Attorney's Office.

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas City High School student is facing charges for bringing a gun to school, according to the Galveston County District Attorney's Office.

The incident happened Monday morning. This is the second time there was a gun threat on campus, but the first that turned out to be legitimate, according to Texas City school administrators.

The Texas City Independent School District said it got an anonymous tip about a student with a gun. With the help of sheriff's deputies, the school district said it confiscated the gun and quickly took the student into custody.

Yolanda Lewis said her daughter was at lunch at the time.

"She saw the APs (assistant principals) and the officers running down the hall, but nothing was said, and she even made the comment I didn't even think about until now, but she said, 'It's really scary because we are at our most vulnerable when we are at lunch,'" Lewis said.

Lewis added she learned of what happened via a voicemail that came in at 3:07 p.m. Monday, which told parents to check their email regarding an incident. The email in question informed the mom of two there was a student found on campus with a gun.

"I know the incident happened early in the morning, so for that big of gap before we know, you know, a lot of us don't check our emails. We're at work," Lewis said.

She said her daughter's way of thinking has changed since the last gun threat on campus. The previous incident happened on Aug. 30, according to administrators, but it turned out to be a hoax. They said similar threats were made at other area schools the same day.

"I immediately left work and came straight to the school," Lewis said.

She said she and other parents lined up across the street, watching as law enforcement surrounded her daughter's school.

"They are getting out with tactical gear and long assault rifles going into the school to clear it. So, it is very terrifying," Lewis, who wants the school district to utilize their metal detectors on every campus, said.

According to administrators, the metal detectors are currently used for "mass gatherings." For her own peace of mind, Lewis said she's looking into buying her kids bulletproof backpacks.

"It's not maybe now. I need to because I am fearful it is going to be an actual thing next time, unfortunately, and I don't want it to be a Uvalde or a Sante Fe before we actually implement metal detectors full-time," Lewis said.

Texas City school administrators said the student was banned from campus for a year and was immediately suspended pending legal punishment.

Administrators add they follow the Texas School Safety Center standards, saying most protocol changes are confidential.