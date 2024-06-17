Houston doctor accused of obtaining children's medical records without authorization

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston doctor may spend up to a decade behind bars if convicted of obtaining children's medical records without authorization.

Eithan Haim, 34, from Dallas, is alleged to have obtained Texas Children's Hospital patients' personal information, including their names, treatment codes, and attending physicians from the TCH electronic system.

Haim is accused of getting this information under false pretenses and intending to cause malicious harm to TCH.

According to the four-count indictment, Haim was a Baylor College of Medicine resident and had previous rotations at TCH as part of his residency.

In April 2023, authorities said he requested to re-activate his login access at TCH to access pediatric patients not under his care and later disclosed that information to a media contact.

Haim faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a maximum possible fine of $250,000.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.