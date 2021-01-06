texas news

Texas Capitol shuttered in wake of DC protest

By
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety closed the Texas Capitol Wednesday afternoon "out of abundance of caution." The decision was made in the hours after thousands of protesters stormed the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

It does not appear there was any immediate threat in Austin. Local media in Austin reported a small, but peaceful, protest earlier Wednesday on Capitol grounds.

In a statement, the DPS says, "Effective immediately, the Texas State Capitol building and grounds will be closing to the public out of an abundance of caution. While we do not discuss operational details, DPS will continue to adjust our operations as needed to maintain public order and address potential threats."

EMBED More News Videos

President-elect Joe Biden has called the violent protests on the U.S. Capitol "an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people's business."



Texas Governor Greg Abbott's office released a statement calling for the restoration of order. It does not appear Abbott was evacuated from his Capitol office suite. From Governor Abbott's office, "Peaceful protest is a core tenet of the United States Constitution; violence and mayhem are not. The violence and mayhem must stop. America is founded on the rule of law, and the law enforcement officers working to restore order at the United States Capitol must be heeded."

The Texas Capitol closure comes just days before the Texas Legislature is scheduled to open its session on Jan. 12.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsaustinsafetyprotesttexas newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Texas Congressman Kevin Brady says he's positive for COVID-19
Another fan-favorite Texas-based eatery has been sold
Cornyn says he won't join plans to object Biden's win
Army drill sergeant shot to death in San Antonio, officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Mob of Trump supporters storm US Capitol, lawmakers evacuated
LIVE: Lockdown interrupts joint session to confirm Biden's win
Cold front brings widespread rain and storms this evening
US lawmakers react to ongoing protest at DC Capitol
Texan Live's Game of Week: Cy Ranch vs. Langham Creek
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
Clear Creek HS football player loses leg after practice injury
Show More
What COVID-19 rollback means for bars and restaurants
Pence defies Trump, says he can't reject electoral votes
McConnell breaks from Trump in blistering speech
2 Louisville detectives involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
More TOP STORIES News