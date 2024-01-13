Where to stay warm in Fort Bend County when arctic cold front hits this weekend

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

FORT BEND, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County announced it is opening 13 warming centers ahead of the freezing temperatures expected from Sunday night into Tuesday night.

On Friday, Judge KP George hosted a press conference with leaders and community partners to discuss preparations for the arctic weather system.

ABC13's weather team has declared Monday and Tuesday ABC13 Weather Alert Days due to the possibility of freezing rain and a long-duration hard freeze coming on Sunday.

The following Fort Bend County Library branches will serve as warming centers:

Albert George Branch Library, at 9230 Gene Street, Needville, TX 77461; (281-238-2850)

at 9230 Gene Street, Needville, TX 77461; (281-238-2850) Cinco Ranch Branch Library, at 2620 Commercial Ctr. Blvd., Katy, TX 77494; (281-395-1311)

at 2620 Commercial Ctr. Blvd., Katy, TX 77494; (281-395-1311) First Colony Branch Library, at 2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land, TX 77479; (281-238-2800)

at 2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land, TX 77479; (281-238-2800) Fulshear Branch Library, at 1422 Eugene Heimann Cir, Richmond, TX 77469; (281-341-2718)

at 1422 Eugene Heimann Cir, Richmond, TX 77469; (281-341-2718) George Memorial Library, at 1001 Gulfview Drive, Richmond, TX 77469; (281-342-4455)

at 1001 Gulfview Drive, Richmond, TX 77469; (281-342-4455) Mamie George Library, at 320 Dulles Avenue, Stafford, TX 77477; (281-238-2880)

at 320 Dulles Avenue, Stafford, TX 77477; (281-238-2880) Mission Bend Library, at 8421 Addicks Clodine Rd., Houston, TX 77083; (832-471-5900)

at 8421 Addicks Clodine Rd., Houston, TX 77083; (832-471-5900) Missouri City Library, at 1530 Texas Parkway, Missouri City, TX 77489; (281-238-2100)

at 1530 Texas Parkway, Missouri City, TX 77489; (281-238-2100) Sienna Branch Library, at 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd., Missouri City, TX 77459; (281-238-2140)

at 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd., Missouri City, TX 77459; (281-238-2140) Sugar Land Branch Library, at 550 Eldridge Road, Sugar Land, TX 77478; (281-238-2140)

at 550 Eldridge Road, Sugar Land, TX 77478; (281-238-2140) University Branch Library, at 14010 University Blvd., Sugar Land, TX 77479; (281-633-5100)

at 14010 University Blvd., Sugar Land, TX 77479; (281-633-5100) Willie Melton Law Library, at 1422 Eugene Heimann Cir., Richmond, TX 77469; (281-341-3718)

Attack Poverty/Friends of North Rosenberg will also serve as a warming center, located at 1908 Avenue E., Rosenberg, TX 77471. The center will be open from Sunday, Jan. 14, through Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The center will provide free WiFi, cots, blankets, and food.

Anyone in need of public transportation to warming centers may call 281-633-7433 for free assistance, according to the city.

Regular operations at library locations will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, and are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Residents are encouraged to contact the respective library locations for detailed information regarding their hours of operation.

The Fort Bend County Animal Services announced that they will be providing free doghouses for those in need of shelter for their outdoor pets. The shelter is open on Saturday and Sunday until 3 p.m. To report animal neglect, residents can call 281-342-1512.

For any transportation needs outside of business hours, residents can call 281-633-7433 and select option 1 to reach dispatchers.