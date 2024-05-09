Sam Houston National Forest closes through May 21 due to flooding concerns

NEW WAVERLY, Texas -- The Sam Houston National Forest is closed effective May 7, according to a May 8 news release.

The closure will remain in effect until May 21 and includes all roads, trails, and developed recreation sites, which are severely affected by flooding and pose a risk to public health and safety, according to the news release.

All camping reservations for May 7-21 have been canceled as well, according to the news release.

"The safety of our visitors and employees is paramount," Kimpton Cooper, forest supervisor for National Forests and Grasslands in Texas, said in a news release. "We are working diligently to assess the damage, repair it and open when it is safe."

For more information and updates, visit USDA's Forest Service website.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.