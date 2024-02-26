Amber Alert discontinued for Jazlyn and Jionny Mendez outside of Dallas

WILMER, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert for two children outside of Dallas was discontinued on Monday afternoon, according to an updated release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities triggered the alert for 9-year-old Jazlyn Mendez and 5-year-old Jionny Mendez around 2:40 p.m. because it was believed they'd been abducted in Wilmer, a town of 3,600 people along Interstate 45 southeast of Dallas.

Jaquelyn Hernandez, 26, was also wanted in their disappearance.

By about 4:30 p.m., DPS said the children had been found safe and the alert was discontinued.

Officials did not provide further details on the circumstances or how the children are related to Hernandez or each other.