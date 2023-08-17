2-year-old boy reported missing out of Beaumont may be in grave or immediate danger, police say

Police are searching for a 29-year-old woman in connection to the toddler's disappearance. Law enforcement officials believe he is in grave or immediate danger.

Police are searching for 29-year-old Georgiann Randall, who is driving a gray SUV, in connection to Braylon Harris' disappearance.

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy last seen in Beaumont on Wednesday.

The alert for Braylon Harris was issued early Thursday morning. Law enforcement officials believe he is in grave or immediate danger.

The Beaumont Police Department said they are looking for 29-year-old Georgiann Randall in connection to the boy's disappearance.

Police did not provide information about the relationship between Braylon and the woman.

Braylon is described as a Black male, 2'11", 36 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said his hair was in short braids.

Randall is described as a Black woman, 5'7", 110 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police did not have a description of the clothing Braylon or Randall were wearing.

Randall is reportedly driving a gray SUV with an unknown license plate number.

The Amber Alert did not have information about what time Braylon was last seen or what location he was at, other than it being in Beaumont, Texas.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Beaumont police at 409-880-3865.