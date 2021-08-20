texas a&m university

Shuttle provides $10 trips between Houston and College Station

(Courtesy of Texas A&M Engineering Communications)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The launch of a new Ground Shuttle bus pilot program is aimed at making it easier for Texas A&M University commuters traveling from Houston to get to the campus.

The offer provides $10 discounted round trip tickets to university students, faculty and staff through the end of October.

"We wanted to find out how many students, faculty, and staff are traveling to and from Houston each week," said Nicholas Hernandez, customer relationship management (CRM) data coordinator.

According to Texas A&M Today, the survey results showed that 100 campus members commute five times a week and more than 700 travel the route one to four times a week.

A Ground Shuttle van brings Aggies from the Texas A&M Health Science Center Bryan campus at 7:45 a.m. and the Zachry Engineering Education Complex on the main campus at 8:05 a.m to the Houston Medical Center at 10 a.m. The shuttle brings the Aggies back to campus at 6 p.m.

This shuttle van completes these rides three times per week: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Reservations are required and can be made through the Texas A&M Marketplace website.
