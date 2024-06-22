No. 3 Texas A&M stuns Tennessee in Game 1 of MCWS Final, look to close in Game 2 on ABC13 on Sunday

OMAHA, Nebraska (KTRK) -- Texas A &M's baseball team outlasts Tennessee in Game 1 of the Men's College World Series Final on Saturday night.

Texas A &M outfielder Gavin Grahovac scored a lead-off home run in the first inning.

Later in the first inning, Texas A &M took a 2-0 lead when Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell hit an RBI single.

In the second inning, Tennessee Volunteer infielder Dean Curley drove in outfielder Dylan Dreiling with a single to center field to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Aggies turned it up the notch with an incredible five runs scored during the third inning.

Regarding the Volunteers, Tennessee was able to score a run thanks to hits from Dreiling, first baseman Blake Burke, and outfielder Hunter Ensley. The Volunteers trail 7-2 in the fourth inning.

In the seventh inning, Aggies infielder Kaeden Ken drilled a go-ahead two-run home run to give Texas A &M a 9-2 lead.

In response, Tennessee's Dreiling hit a two-run shot to cut the margin to 9-5 in the seventh inning.

Game 2 of the CWS Final will be live on ABC13 on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Pre-game notes

The stage is set for the 2024 Men's College World Series Game 1 between Texas A &M and Tennessee on Saturday.

The No. 3 Aggies will take on the top-seeded Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

As for Texas A &M, the baseball team is aiming to win its first-ever College World Series championship. The team hasn't lost a game since Tennessee ousted them from the SEC Tournament on May 23; they are also unbeaten in postseason play.

The Aggies and Volunteers will encounter for the 22nd time in program history and for the second time this season on Saturday in the championship series opener.

