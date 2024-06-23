Texas A&M falls short after Tennessee's late game surge in MCWS Final in Game 2

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

OMAHA, Nebraska (KTRK) -- The 2024 Men's College World Series comes down to a final, winner-take-all Game 3 on Monday night between Texas A &M and Tennessee.

The Aggies fell short in a 4-1 loss to Tennessee after Sunday's College World Series Final Game 2.

Texas A &M outfielder Jace LaViolette, a Tompkins HS product and Katy native, drilled a solo home run in the first inning to put the Aggies up 1-0 over the Tennessee.

In the seventh inning, Tennessee responded with outfielder Dylan Dreiling drilling a two-run homer to take the lead over Texas A &M, 2-1. Prior to Dreiling's home run, the Volunteers' record when there were runners in scoring position was 0-7.

In the eighth inning, the Vols capitalized on a 4-1 lead over the Aggies after scoring another two runs.

Game 3 will air on Monday at 6 p.m. on ABC13's sister network, ESPN.

SEE ALSO: Texas A &M's 5-run 3rd inning tops Tennessee in MCWS Final Game 1

