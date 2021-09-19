Aggies WR Demond Demas' breakout game helps Texas A&M to 3-0 record

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- The much anticipated arrival of Texas A&M University wide receiver Demond Demas debuted in the Aggies' 34-0 win over New Mexico Saturday. The five-star freshman student from Tomball said he has been waiting for his opportunity.A few firsts happened for Demas on Saturday. He had his first career start, his first career reception, his first career touchdown and his first 100-yard game."He's got all the ability in the world," said Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher. "He's really practicing good, doing good and I'm really pleased with his progress right now. If we're going to be who we need to be, he's going to be a part of it."Eight different Aggies caught passes from Zach Calzada, who threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns, including a 26-yarder to Fort Bend Marshall's Devon Achane.The passing game set up the Aggies' running game. Isaiah Spiller out of Klein Collins High School led in rushing with 117 yards and a touchdown."The receivers give us a downfield threat which makes the defense worry about us running over the top," said Spiller. "So we run it, and it's going to open up big holes for us. I thought they did a great job for us. Those young guys, especially like Demas, Moose, Ainias, Chase and Jalen."Although the Aggies shut out New Mexico, Fisher said his team played average and they'll have to grow across the board to be successful in the SEC West."You better strap it on. You better like it, and you better be ready for it all," said Fisher. "Skill guys, quarterback, lineman, tight ends, backs, defensive line, linebackers, kickers, I mean everything. We need to get fundamentally better with a nastier, tougher, more competitive attitude."The Aggies open SEC play against Arkansas Saturday, Sept. 25.