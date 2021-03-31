Houston CultureMap

Cult-favorite Aggie chicken finger restaurant flies into Houston with first location

By ERIC SANDLER, HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Aggies, your favorite chicken spot is coming to Houston

KATY, Texas -- An Aggieland favorite is making a major push into Houston. Layne's Chicken Fingers will open its first Houston-area outpost in Katy with more to come.

Slated to open this summer in a former PDQ at 23703 Cinco Ranch Blvd., the restaurant will serve Layne's tightly focused menu of chicken tenders, chicken tender sandwiches, Texas toast, fries, and potato salad. Yes, the Raising Cane's comparisons are inevitable, but Layne's does offer four different dipping sauces instead of Cane's two.

Layne's comes to Houston courtesy of franchisee Masroor Fatany, a graduate of Texas A&M who owns a number of Halal Guys restaurants across the Houston area. The restaurant has been a cult favorite since it opened in College Station in 1994. Currently, Layne's has three locations in Aggieland and three more in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

