abc13 plus heights

Mico's Hot Chicken sandwich will leave your mouth on fire, and people drive for hours to get a taste!

HOUSTON, Texas -- Mico's Hot Chicken is one of the hottest restaurants in Houston, Texas where rain, heat, and even a pandemic can't keep diners away.

Kimico and Christopher Frydenlund wanted to bring Nashville's hot chicken craze to Houston.

After working on their recipes, they opened their food truck in 2019 and it became a huge hit.

In 2020, they opened their brick and mortar location, and there is a line from the moment they open, to the moment they close.

There are only three items on the menu, their famous "sammich," loaded fries, and a tender basket.

You can order with multiple heat levels with ultra hot being made with the hottest pepper in the world.

So the question is...can you take the heat?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonabc13 plus heightsfoodworth the waitktrkrestaurantchickenlocalish
ABC13 PLUS HEIGHTS
How rapid growth is impacting the Heights
Female business owners in the Heights work together
"It's the best community:" 19th Street in the Heights
Here's how you can land a job paying $24 in The Heights
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clear Creek ISD kindergartner tests positive for COVID-19
Houston man accused of molesting and killing his baby girl
Dozens of Houston area schools don't have a nurse
Peak heat index could reach 113 degrees Tuesday
17-year-old shoots sister in chest, killing her, HCSO says
$36.75M Lotto Texas jackpot largest in more than 10 years
Walmart launches Amazon Prime competitor program
Show More
Why you might see small cameras around Houston soon
Here's a recap of the news you need for Tuesday, September 1
Why doctors believe flu shots will ease pandemic intensity
4 tips to manage working from home as kids learn from home
2 HPD officers injured after Fiesta break-in leads to chase
More TOP STORIES News