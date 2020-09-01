Mico's Hot Chicken sandwich will leave your mouth on fire, and people drive for hours to get a taste!

Kimico and Christopher Frydenlund wanted to bring Nashville's hot chicken craze to Houston.
After working on their recipes, they opened their food truck in 2019 and it became a huge hit.
In 2020, they opened their brick and mortar location, and there is a line from the moment they open, to the moment they close.
There are only three items on the menu, their famous "sammich," loaded fries, and a tender basket.
You can order with multiple heat levels with ultra hot being made with the hottest pepper in the world.
So the question is...can you take the heat?