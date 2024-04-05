Public comment now open on Texas Medical Board's proposed abortion law exceptions

TEXAS (KTRK) -- On Friday, the Texas Secretary of State's office posted the Texas Medical Board's proposed exceptions to the state's abortion law on its website.

According to the documents, the office received the proposal on March 25, but Friday is the first time they've been available online.

The proposed exceptions include abortions performed in response to a medical emergency such as the potential death of the mother.

Doctors must provide documentation of treatment leading up to such abortions including what alternative treatments were considered. They must also document how the danger of death or serious risk was determined.

The earliest these proposals could go into effect is May 5.

Public comment is now open here.

The Center for Reproductive Rights is in favor of "safe abortion services" and sent ABC13 a statement in response to these proposals.

It reads in part, "While we are hopeful that the Texas Medical Board will take seriously this opportunity to help clarify the medical exception to Texas's abortion ban, its current proposal falls short of that goal."

