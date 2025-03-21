Judge orders clinics of Houston-area midwife accused of performing abortions to stop services

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge has ordered a network of health clinics in Spring, Waller, and Cypress to stop providing medical services after allegations of illegal abortions.

The clinics are operated by a licensed midwife who has now been arrested, accused of performing those abortions in what appears to be the first criminal charges brought under the state's near-total abortion ban went into effect in 2022.

Two other people who worked with the midwife have also been arrested.

Court documents show a patient told investigators she was led to believe Maria Rojas was a gynecologist and claimed Rojas gave her a drug to end her pregnancy.

Court documents show a source reported Rojas was charging between $800 and $1,300 for abortions.

Rojas' employee, Jose Ley, was also arrested, and so was nurse practitioner Rubildo Matos.

On Thursday, a Waller County judge granted a temporary order, prohibiting any medical services to be performed at any of Rojas' three clinics.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the arrest of a Houston-area woman accused of providing illegal abortions in the northwest area.

That temporary order expires after 14 days, but there is a hearing scheduled for next week and it could be extended.

