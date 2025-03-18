Texas officials announce third arrest in illegal abortion case involving Houston-area woman

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another arrest has been made in connection to a case in which several people are accused of providing illegal abortions at several Houston-area clinics.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the additional arrest on Tuesday, bringing the total number of people charged to three.

One of the suspects is identified as 48-year-old Maria Rojas. The state attorney general's office said she was arrested in Waller County and is charged with illegal performance of an abortion and with practicing medicine without a license.

Some of those procedures included abortions, which are mostly illegal in Texas.

Officials said Rojas operates several clinics in Waller, Spring, and Cypress and previously worked as a midwife.

The other two arrests include 29-year-old Jose Ley, a medical assistant and employee of Rojas, and 54-year-old Rubildo Matos, a nurse practitioner.

Paxton added that Matos' license is currently on probation by the Board of Nursing and he is charged with conspiracy to practice medicine without a license.

