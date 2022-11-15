Abortion in Texas: ABC13 town hall Thursday to focus on what's next

ABC13 spoke with rape survivors and victims' advocates who say that while Gov. Greg Abbott's idea to eliminate rapists sounds great, it would be a very complex task.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While new data showed a big divide on abortion in electing Texas' next governor last week, one thing is certain: women's reproductive health has been fundamentally changed in 2022 by the decision to upend abortion access in the United States.

Exclusive ABC13 polling data from Election Day showed voters who backed Gov. Greg Abbott at the polls ranked abortion as their fifth most important issue; voters for Beto O'Rourke chose abortion as the third most important issue of the 2022 race.

Yet, a June poll from The University of Texas at Austin found Texans overwhelmingly oppose a complete ban on abortion, with 82% saying it should be permitted in cases of rape or incest.

Eyewitness News reporter Pooja Lodhia is gathering experts and leaders for a town hall Thursday (7:00 - 8:00 p.m. CDT), highlighting the stories and concerns of Texas women and reproductive health advocates.

Viewers can submit their questions for possible inclusion in Thursday's town hall here:

(On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)

Texas' abortion law makes no exceptions, aside from the health of the mother.

Last Tuesday, voters chose to send back a Republican majority to the Texas Legislature, while also passing three more local ordinances banning abortion in those cities.

Republicans campaigned on the promise of using its mandate to increase enforcement of the state's existing abortion laws.

In an exclusive interview with ABC13, Abbott said he expects language changes are coming to clarify Texas abortion law, but did not answer directly when asked whether he would sign legislation allowing for exceptions in the cases of rape and incest.

