Texas trigger law banning almost all abortions takes effect on Thursday

Despite public opinion about abortion access, a Texas law banning the procedure is about to become even stricter starting Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite public opinion about abortion access, a Texas law banning the procedure is about to become even stricter starting Thursday.

A UT-Tyler and Dallas Morning News poll taken in August showed that 13% of people who responded said abortion should be illegal in all cases, while 30% said it should be legal in most cases. A big majority, 82%, said they believe abortion should be legal in cases of rape or incest. Right now, the law only allows providers to end pregnancies if a mother's health or life is in danger. On Thursday, the stakes get even higher.

"There can no longer be any doubt as to whether abortion is a crime in Texas," University of Houston Health Law professor Seth Chandler said.

When the trigger ban law takes effect, abortion, in most cases, becomes a felony. Chandler said it puts providers in a more difficult position.

"The existing law is already terrifying doctors. This new law coming into effect just amps it up a little bit," he said.

"They face potential life in prison and felony prosecution. If they make the wrong call on the other end, they have a pregnant woman who doesn't survive," Michelle Simpson Tuegel, an attorney who represents survivors of sexual violence, said.

Tuegel said ambiguity in the law also creates danger for pregnant people and re-traumatizes the people she fights for.

"I can't help but think what a horrible predicament it is to be in where you've already had a crime against your body, and then you don't have the right to make a choice," she said.

Advocates for life who helped craft the trigger ban law have been waiting for this moment since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Despite public opinion in favor of the procedure being legal, Chandler said more restrictions could come if conservatives gain political power.

"Pro-life forces are concerned that the law isn't strict enough, because it doesn't prohibit women from leaving the state to get an abortion where it's legal," he said.

Reproductive rights groups filed a suit earlier this week to try to stop any attempt by Texas officials to prosecute people who help Texans travel out of state for an abortion. The pro and anti-choice battleground now squarely occupies state courts and local ballot boxes.

"I think there will be some voters who feel that this law has just gone too far, and there needs to be some accountability," Chandler said.

"I think all people should have access to choice, but the fact that it doesn't include survivors is really a comment on how harsh and severe these laws were intended to be," Tuegel added.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.