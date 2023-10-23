New survey finds Texans support constitutional amendments on state ballot

A survey conducted by the University of Houston and Texas Southern University gives an insight into some of the 14 propositions on the state ballot.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ballots across the state of Texas feature the same 14 propositions. All of them are proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

A new survey released Monday from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University gives insight into several of the 14 propositions. It includes Proposition 4, which would increase the homestead exemption for property owners from $40,000 to $100,000, and it appears most Texans are in favor of it.

It is one of two property tax measures the legislature approved during its first special session this summer.

The survey found 56% are in favor, 15% oppose it, and 29% are undecided.

Proposition 5 is one of several that would create permanent funds for several ongoing issues across the state. The Texas University Fund would create a $3.9 billion permanent endowment to expand and support research enterprises at four Texas universities - Texas Tech University, Texas State University, University of North Texas, and the University of Houston - without raising taxes or adding any costs to taxpayers. But its language is confusing, and in the survey, just 50% say they would vote for the measure. Twenty-three percent oppose it, and 27% are undecided.

Prop 6 would create a Texas water fund. ABC13 has produced multiple reports about the need for improved and expanded water infrastructure in Texas. This fund would help with that effort, and Texans seem to like it. Seventy percent told pollsters they would vote yes, while just 11% said they would cast a no vote. Nineteen percent were undecided.

There are several additional "funding" measures on the ballot, all of which seem to have majority support.

Proposition 7 would create a Texas energy fund that would support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities. The survey found 68% of likely voters support the proposition.

Proposition 8 is the broadband infrastructure fund, which would expand high-speed broadband access to Texans and assist in financing connectivity projects. The survey found 62% would vote yes.

Proposition 14 would add money to state parks - both creating and improving them. That has overwhelming support at 67%.

