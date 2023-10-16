A Pew Research study revealed that 83% of Americans favor limiting the age limit for federally elected politicians.

Proposition 13 on upcoming Nov. ballot could extend maximum age for state judges if passed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The topic of age in politics is something many think about, and a recent Pew Research survey found that an overwhelming majority of Americans support age limits for federally-elected politicians.

It found that 82% of Republicans and 76% of Democrats support such measures, and the overall numbers were similar regarding age limits for justices on the United States Supreme Court.

With those numbers in mind, Texas will still have a proposition on the upcoming November ballot that would extend the maximum age for state judges.

Those judges can currently serve until they're 75, but Proposition 13 would extend that age to 79 if it passes.

Judge Doug Woodburn is a district judge in Potter County and, according to reporting from our partners at the Houston Chronicle, the potential passage of this proposition has him reconsidering his plans.

The 74-year-old was planning his retirement but is now fundraising for another term.

"Things have changed," he said. "People live longer now."

In the same Chron article, a state lawmaker explained why he is against the proposition.

"Turnover is a good thing in government, especially in the judiciary," State rep. Steve Roth said.

Eyewitness News spoke with a few Houstonians at Levy Park on Monday who shared the same opinion.

"I think that's a good time for them to retire and enjoy time with family," one man said.

