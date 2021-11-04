Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor to start Sunday against Miami Dolphins

EMBED <>More Videos

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor sits down with ABC13 on his comeback season

HOUSTON, Texas -- Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor will start on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, coach David Culley said Thursday.

The video above is from a previous one-on-one interview with Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor has not played since the second quarter in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns when he injured his left hamstring. Culley said Thursday that there haven't been any setbacks with Taylor's hamstring injury and that the quarterback is finally healthy enough to play.

SEE RELATED STORY: Houston Texans QB Tyrod Taylor leaves game with hamstring injury

Taylor returned to practice on Oct. 27 but was not ready to return in Week 8.

Before he was hurt in Week 2, Taylor had completed 70.5% of his passes for 416 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Taylor was replaced by rookie quarterback Davis Mills, who went 0-6 in his six starts and completed 67% of his passes with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Texans have been outscored by an NFL-worst 122 points in eight games this season. Houston's only win came against Jacksonville in Week 1 with Taylor under center.

SEE RELATED STORY: Exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Texans' Tyrod Taylor shares how he bounced back
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmiami dolphinsnflfootballhouston texansdeshaun watsonsports
Copyright © 2021 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
HOUSTON TEXANS
Houston Texans add WR Brandin Cooks, 2 others to reserve/COVID-19 l...
Projected NFL draft order for 2022: Who has the No. 1 pick?
NFL Week 15 takeaways: What we learned, big questions for every gam...
Texans end 3-game skid with 30-16 victory at lowly Jaguars
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Show More
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
More TOP STORIES News