Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor to start Sunday against Miami Dolphins

HOUSTON, Texas -- Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor will start on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, coach David Culley said Thursday.Taylor has not played since the second quarter in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns when he injured his left hamstring. Culley said Thursday that there haven't been any setbacks with Taylor's hamstring injury and that the quarterback is finally healthy enough to play.Taylor returned to practice on Oct. 27 but was not ready to return in Week 8.Before he was hurt in Week 2, Taylor had completed 70.5% of his passes for 416 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions.Taylor was replaced by rookie quarterback Davis Mills, who went 0-6 in his six starts and completed 67% of his passes with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.The Texans have been outscored by an NFL-worst 122 points in eight games this season. Houston's only win came against Jacksonville in Week 1 with Taylor under center.