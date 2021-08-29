Houston Texans

Exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Texans' Tyrod Taylor shares how he bounced back

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor sits down with ABC13 on his comeback season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In an exclusive one-on-one interview, the Houston Texans starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor shared with ABC13 what fuels him after a tragic medical accident that cost him his spot with the Los Angeles Chargers last year.

Football and fashion. Those are just to name a couple of things that fuel him.

Last season, a Chargers' team doctor accidentally punctured Taylor's lung while giving the athlete an injection. It was his first chance to start since a concussion sent him to the bench back in 2018.

SEE RELATED STORY: Tyrod Taylor says opportunity to start 'something I look forward to'

"I'm more motivated than ever," Taylor, the 11-year veteran, said. "Because last year, truth be told, I almost felt like it was taken away from me. It's a tough pill to swallow, but it's the reality of it as well."

Taylor signed a one-year contract with the Texans in March. He's expected to serve as the team's starting quarterback in the 2021-22 season, as Deshaun Watson's future with the team remains doubtful following a trade request and 22 civil lawsuits.

MORE: FBI investigating allegations against Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, possible extortion

WATCH: 12 total lawsuits to be filed against Watson, lawyer says
EMBED More News Videos

DESHAUN WATSON ALLEGATIONS: The high-profile attorney who has filed at least seven civil lawsuits against the star Texans QB reveals more legal movement is coming. WARNING: Graphic details contained in the video.



"Staying even keel throughout those situations definitely helped me process it and helped me get back to just being me quicker than I think it would've been for other people," Taylor said of his past trials.

The Texans are set to kick off the 2021 season Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonexclusivenflfootballfashionhouston texanslos angeles chargerssports
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON TEXANS
NAACP calls on athletes not to sign with Texas teams due to recent ...
Rams look for 4th straight win Sunday at terrible Texans
Source: RB Mark Ingram traded by Houston Texans, reuniting him with...
Carolina Panthers not pursuing Deshaun Watson deal ahead of trade d...
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News