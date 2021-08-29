Exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Texans' Tyrod Taylor shares how he bounced back

Football and fashion. Those are just to name a couple of things that fuel him.
Last season, a Chargers' team doctor accidentally punctured Taylor's lung while giving the athlete an injection. It was his first chance to start since a concussion sent him to the bench back in 2018.
"I'm more motivated than ever," Taylor, the 11-year veteran, said. "Because last year, truth be told, I almost felt like it was taken away from me. It's a tough pill to swallow, but it's the reality of it as well."
Taylor signed a one-year contract with the Texans in March. He's expected to serve as the team's starting quarterback in the 2021-22 season, as Deshaun Watson's future with the team remains doubtful following a trade request and 22 civil lawsuits.
"Staying even keel throughout those situations definitely helped me process it and helped me get back to just being me quicker than I think it would've been for other people," Taylor said of his past trials.
The Texans are set to kick off the 2021 season Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium.
