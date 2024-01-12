Original Texan Fred Weary previews the playoffs, praises head coach DeMeco Ryans' leadership

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans' playoff drought ends Saturday night. The AFC South Champions are hosting the Cleveland Browns in the wildcard round.

ABC13's Joe Gleason talked with former Texan Fred Weary to preview the matchup.

Weary said he believes head coach DeMeco Ryans has made all the difference for the team this year.

"The biggest thing I see from the team this year is the culture in the locker room changed. He came in and changed that immediately. Again, that's the key to their success right now. A lot of the same players in the building and all, but when you change that identity as the coach in the locker room, that carries onto the field," Weary said.

Weary played alongside Ryans as a Texan and said his leadership showed then.

