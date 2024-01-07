'Texans are back': Fans celebrate end of Houston's playoff drought

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans fans are celebrating after a big win, ending the team's playoff drought.
We all know that Houston is truly a football city, and these Texans fans showed up Saturday night.
Eyewitness News went to several watch parties, where fans watched the big game. A common mention throughout the night was, "The Texans are back!"
If you had any doubt that C.J. Stroud was a huge star in Houston, that doubt was shut down quickly.
Stroud was the talk of the town and a popular jersey amongst fans.
"As Houston sports fans, we've been waiting for somebody to really charge ahead and really get us through," one fan said about Stroud.
A blown coverage allowed Stroud to throw a 75-yard TD pass to Nico Collins on the Texans' first play. Hours later, Colts running back Tyler Goodson was wide open when he dropped a pass on fourth-and-1 from the Houston 15 with 1:06 to go.
Stroud finished 20 of 26 with no turnovers and hooked up with Collins nine times for 195 yards and the score. Stroud has with a passer rating of 134.1.
Now, Texans wait to see if Jacksonville wins or loses before finding out who and where it plays next weekend.