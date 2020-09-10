unemployment

Unemployed Texans will stop receiving extra $300 weekly benefit this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of Texans currently receiving an extra $300 in weekly payments on top of their unemployment benefits will stop getting the help this week.

On Wednesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) informed the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) that the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program ends this week.

Because the funds provided by FEMA were limited, TWC said it cannot extend payments beyond that date.

FEMA previously approved TWC funding requests for the benefit weeks of:

  • August 1, 2020
  • August 8, 2020
  • August 15, 2020
  • August 22, 2020
  • August 29, 2020
  • September 5, 2020


TWC said it will continue to pay eligible claimants for the approved six weeks for as long as the existing FEMA funds deposited to TWC remain available.



Claimants will continue to receive normal weekly benefit amounts for any benefit weeks for which they are eligible.

The Lost Wages Assistance Program was a temporary provision established after the $600 Federal Pandemic Assistance Program expired. That initiative was a part of the CARES Act. Other provisions of the federal act don't expire until December 26, 2020.

For more information on eligibility requirements, available benefits and questions about the unemployment process, visit TWC's COVID-19 FAQ page.
