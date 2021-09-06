Tyrod Taylor wins Houston Texans' starting QB job as Deshaun Watson uncertainty unfolds

The team on Monday officially named the 11-year NFL veteran as its Week 1 starting quarterback, all but confirming incumbent starter Deshaun Watson's diminished role in the midst of his current legal issues.
Taylor will be backed up by rookie Davis Mills.

ESPN reports Watson, who is on the 53-man roster, is not expected to play for the Texans in 2021 and will likely be a health scratch on game days.
Watson, who requested a trade in the offseason, faces 22 active civil lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior, but has not been restricted from taking part in team activities by the NFL.
The 32-year-old Taylor signed a one-year contract with the Texans in the offseason.

