Houston Texans

Tyrod Taylor wins Houston Texans' starting QB job as Deshaun Watson uncertainty unfolds

Deshaun Watson's 22 civil lawsuits loom large heading into head coach David Culley's first season in Houston.
Texans QB Tyrod Taylor sits down with ABC13 on his comeback season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When the Houston Texans kick off their 17-game season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 12, Tyrod Taylor will be under center for their first offensive drive.

The team on Monday officially named the 11-year NFL veteran as its Week 1 starting quarterback, all but confirming incumbent starter Deshaun Watson's diminished role in the midst of his current legal issues.

Taylor will be backed up by rookie Davis Mills.

The video above is from an ABC13 sports exclusive with Taylor that aired in August 2021.



ESPN reports Watson, who is on the 53-man roster, is not expected to play for the Texans in 2021 and will likely be a health scratch on game days.

Watson, who requested a trade in the offseason, faces 22 active civil lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior, but has not been restricted from taking part in team activities by the NFL.

The 32-year-old Taylor signed a one-year contract with the Texans in the offseason.

ESPN contributed to this story.

SEE ALSO: Deshaun Watson seen interacting with GM Nick Caserio during return to Houston Texans camp
Deshaun Watson got back on the field at Houston Texans training camp after a five-day absence, and there was a bit of a development: the star QB was seen interacting with his new GM.

