Texans star DeAndre Hopkins dedicates game check to Jazmine Barnes

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrities and activists demand justice for Jazmine Barnes

HOUSTON, Texas --
Texans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has decided to dedicate today's game check to support the family of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, who was killed last Sunday in a drive-by shooting in Houston.

"When I see Jazmine Barnes' face, I see my own daughter," Hopkins wrote on Twitter.
ESPN reports, the three-time Pro Bowler said he will donate his $29,000 playoff check to help pay for funeral costs and said he would join in the effort to bring Barnes' killer to justice.

"What I can do, that's nothing, that won't bring back a person," Hopkins said Thursday. "I'm not trying to make it out about me or anything like that. It's the least I could do."

Many Houston activists, celebrities and community leaders are coming together to find justice for Jazmine.

The shooting happened while the Barnes was inside her family's vehicle with her mother and siblings near a Walmart along the east Beltway and Wallisville Road.

The news quickly spread, catching the eye of many celebrities and well-known activists, who took to their social media accounts to help find the killer.

Activists say they don't believe the shooting was a coincidence, and called on the community to take action and find the person responsible.

Journalist Shaun King and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt have come together to offer a $100,000 reward for Jazmine's killer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child killeddouble shootingdeadly shootingu.s. & worldAction News SportsTexas
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Community set to rally for 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes today
TEXANS IN 60: Keys to a Houston win over Colts
Texans to honor rescuer who helped save officers from burning car
Home owner warns of new scam targeting home buyers
3 Texas City children were stabbed multiple times: Police
5 things about Texans vs Colts halftime game performer Flo Rida
Man shoots brother and 2 friends at separate scenes in north Houston
2 men found shot in southwest Houston
Show More
3 dead, 4 injured in shooting at bowling alley
HPD investigating after body found floating in Ship Channel
Woman raped while in vegetative state gives birth
Texans Game Day weather
5 teenagers killed after fire erupts at 'Escape Room'
More News