Will Anderson Jr. is one of the fiercest defensive prospects entering the 2023 NFL Draft, but you wouldn't know that with the family he grew up around. Meet the 'Bama linebacker with five older sisters.

Houston Texans' No. 3 pick Will Anderson Jr. is a man among big female energy thanks to 5 sisters

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At 6 feet 4 inches and 253 pounds, Will Anderson Jr. has the size to become the star the Houston Texans need after the team finished near the bottom of the NFL on defense.

Anderson, the No. 3 overall pick during Thursday's NFL Draft, is a former national champion and arguably the top linebacker in the 2023 class.

But his toughness on the field could be attributed to the women in his life, more specifically, his five older sisters.

The 21-year-old out of Alabama, by way of Hampton, Georgia, told ESPN ahead of the draft that his sisters became five mothers to him.

"One minute, they want to baby you. The next minute, they want to bust you around," Anderson said.

He'll be the perfect protégé under Texans head coach Demeco Ryans, who was a linebacker during his playing days.

