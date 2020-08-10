Texans co-owner Janice McNair pledges $1 million for Houston rental relief fund

HOUSTON, Texas -- As Houston is gripped by the global coronavirus pandemic, thousands of residents are in a desperate need to pay their rent. A $20 million rental relief package that intends to help Houstonians most at risk of eviction unanimously passed a city council vote Aug. 5.
Meanwhile, a beloved member of the local sports community has stepped up to help those Houstonians in need. Houston Texans co-founder and Senior Chair Janice S. McNair and the McNair family have donated $1 million to the second rent relief package for the city of Houston.
The funds will be distributed to the most vulnerable families first who cannot pay rent due to economic challenges caused by COVID-19, according to a press release.
