Sports

Texans co-owner Janice McNair pledges $1 million for Houston rental relief fund

HOUSTON, Texas -- As Houston is gripped by the global coronavirus pandemic, thousands of residents are in a desperate need to pay their rent. A $20 million rental relief package that intends to help Houstonians most at risk of eviction unanimously passed a city council vote Aug. 5.

Meanwhile, a beloved member of the local sports community has stepped up to help those Houstonians in need. Houston Texans co-founder and Senior Chair Janice S. McNair and the McNair family have donated $1 million to the second rent relief package for the city of Houston.

The funds will be distributed to the most vulnerable families first who cannot pay rent due to economic challenges caused by COVID-19, according to a press release.

The video above is from a previous story.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Culturemap.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustoncoronavirus helpcoronavirus texashouston texansrentsrenterscovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. had 274 overcrowding complaints this weekend
Nearly 100,000 kids got COVID-19 in last 2 weeks of July
1 dead after Baltimore gas explosion levels 3 homes
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
TSA officers uncover guns 3x more often than last year
Harris Co. looking for over 8,000 people for paid work
Man grieving dog's death wants to thank stranger who held him
Show More
School district cracks down on online learning dress code
Chicago looting devastates downtown, over 100 arrested
Applications open for Galveston rental assistance
She beat cancer at MD Anderson and now she's a nurse there!
Brawl breaks out after A's batter charges Astros' dugout
More TOP STORIES News