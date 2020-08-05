Houston city council OKs $19M rent relief package

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6345564" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a staggering July total in COVID-19 cases, watch in the video his strong message to lawmakers in Washington as he speaks up on behalf of tens of thousands of Houstonians who are facing dire straits.

What the first Houston pandemic rent relief program entailed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A $19 million rental relief package that intends to help Houstonians most at risk of eviction passed a vote with city council Wednesday.Last week, Mayor Sylvester Turnerover the course of the coronavirus pandemic. Of the funds, $15 million comes from the federal CARES Act, but $4 million comprise of private donations.The private dollars are significant because renters who are undocumented immigrants would be able to apply for those funds. The federal funds, in comparison, did not allow that.Turner also promised the latest relief program would be based on a matrix that would give preference to those with lower incomes. The first program that rolled in May was first-come, first-served.Nonprofit community developer BakerRipley, which administered the first round of relief, is expected to dull out the funds this time around as well.Now, with the passage, BakerRipley is expected to setup a website to apply for the new program.Under the first program, renters had to live within Houston city limits to be eligible for up to $1,056 per month. Landlords and tenants were required to sign up.The first program was designed to help about 8,000 families.