3 suspects under 18 years old arrested after man shot in leg at gas station, deputies say

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly two weeks after a man was shot at a gas station in Montgomery County, three suspects have been arrested.

On Monday, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said three suspects under 18 years old were arrested on March 8 in connection to the shooting.

On Feb. 26, a man was shot in the leg at a Texaco Gas Station located at 18919 Highway 105 E at about 6 p.m.

The victim took off in his truck, and deputies later found him at a home on Hidden Acres Drive, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said first responders applied tourniquets to his leg before medical personnel arrived. The victim was then taken to a local hospital by the Montgomery County Hospital District.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the gas station and said two men opened fire on the victim's vehicle as he drove away.

The suspects took off in a gray Mercury Grand Marquis.

All three juvenile suspects are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators said the shooting was gang-related but didn't provide further details.

Authorities didn't disclose the suspects' ages.

"(Monday's) arrests send a clear message: There is no place for gang-related violence in our community, and we will not rest until every perpetrator is held accountable," Sheriff Rand Henderson said in a press release.