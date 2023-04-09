Deputies said the teens appeared to be approximately 15 or 16 years old. The suspect remains unknown.

Investigation underway after teens found dead inside car in Liberty County, deputies say

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Liberty County are trying to determine who shot and killed two teenagers after their bodies were found in car on Saturday.

At about 3 p.m., the Liberty County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of two people "passed out" in a car near County Road 5260 and County Road 5200.

When deputies arrived they found the two teens dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a light blue Honda sedan.

LCSO said the victims appeared to be approximately 15 or 16 years old but did not release their identities.

So far, the suspect is unknown, deputies said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

