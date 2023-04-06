Investigators determining teen's death after fatal shooting inside of car in north Harris County

Initial information revealed that the teen was allegedly handling a gun when it mistakenly fired in the backseat, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's Office officials are investigating a shooting inside a car that left one teen dead in north Harris County on Wednesday evening.

Deputies were called at about 6:42 p.m. to the 15300 block of Ella Boulevard and North Forest Boulevard at an intersection and found a Hispanic teen dead inside the backseat of a car with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The teen was said to be with other individuals coming from a nearby store when something occurred in the backseat that led to the teen being shot, David Crain, an investigator with HCSO, said.

According to investigators, there were two adults and three juveniles inside the car.

It is unclear who had the gun when the teen was injured, Crain said.

Initially, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the teen allegedly was handling a gun that mistakenly fired and struck him.

While en route to get help for the teen, the car rear-ended another vehicle at a light at the intersection, prompting the 911 call.

According to investigators, all occupants inside the car with the teen are cooperating with the investigation.