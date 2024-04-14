Drug deal gone bad leads to shootout among several juveniles, fatally wounding 1, Conroe PD says

One teen is dead after several suspects arrived at a reported drug deal at a home in Conroe before a shootout ensued, police said.

One teen is dead after several suspects arrived at a reported drug deal at a home in Conroe before a shootout ensued, police said.

One teen is dead after several suspects arrived at a reported drug deal at a home in Conroe before a shootout ensued, police said.

One teen is dead after several suspects arrived at a reported drug deal at a home in Conroe before a shootout ensued, police said.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen was found shot to death after an alleged drug deal went wrong on Friday, according to the Conroe Police Department.

The video above is from ABC13's live streaming channel.

Officers were dispatched to 1410 Cordoba Court in response to an earlier shooting call and found the teenage boy dead from an apparent gunshot wound two houses down from the original location.

Shortly after, officers detained another person who reportedly called about the shooting.

RELATED: 16-year-old turns himself in after man fatally shot during alleged NE Houston drug deal, police say

Further investigation led to Conroe officers getting a call from Conroe HCA hospital that two additional juveniles arrived at the emergency room, with one suffering from a gunshot wound.

Patrol officers arrived to detain the teenagers and found they were connected to the deceased teen.

As the investigation continued, police learned that at least five to seven juveniles arrived at a home belonging to the person who called the police about the shooting to buy drugs allegedly.

The juveniles were reportedly armed and a shootout began, killing one of them.

Another juvenile was shot in the face, police said.

Police said due to the investigation, the identifications of the juveniles will not be released.