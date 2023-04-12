Police said a vehicle in the area was also struck by bullets. Nearby Welch Middle School was placed on lockdown as police investigated the scene.

Teenager shot while walking along road near middle school in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a teenager was struck by gunfire in southwest Houston on Wednesday morning.

Houston police said the teen was shot while walking along South Gessner at West Bellfort around 7:45 a.m.

Investigators noted that the teen is not a student at Houston ISD's Welch Middle School, which is just a block away from the shooting scene.

Officers were already nearby and were able to quickly provide first aid to the teenager, HPD said. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police said a vehicle in the area was also struck by bullets. No one inside the vehicle was injured.

Investigators believe the shooter was in a vehicle and drove away after the shooting.

Welch Middle School was placed on lockdown as police investigated the scene.

This is a breaking report. Come back to this post for updates.

