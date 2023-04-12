Teenager shot while walking along road near middle school in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a teenager was struck by gunfire in southwest Houston on Wednesday morning.
Houston police said the teen was shot while walking along South Gessner at West Bellfort around 7:45 a.m.
Investigators noted that the teen is not a student at Houston ISD's Welch Middle School, which is just a block away from the shooting scene.
Officers were already nearby and were able to quickly provide first aid to the teenager, HPD said. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
Police said a vehicle in the area was also struck by bullets. No one inside the vehicle was injured.
Investigators believe the shooter was in a vehicle and drove away after the shooting.
Welch Middle School was placed on lockdown as police investigated the scene.
This is a breaking report. Come back to this post for updates.
