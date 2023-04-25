ABC13 cameras spotted a backpack laying on the ground. Investigators confirmed they found marijuana inside -- raising questions about whether the shooting was possibly drug-related.

17-year-old shot in the head inside car in Greenspoint area, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old is in the hospital after he was shot in the back of the head in a Greenspoint-area neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Forest Ivy Lane near Rushcreek Drive and Ella Boulevard.

Houston police said when the call came in for help, it was initially reported as a car accident.

When officers responded to the scene, they found the 17-year-old boy behind the wheel of a maroon car with a gunshot wound.

The teenager's vehicle rolled 10 to 15 feet and hit a parked car after the shooting, HPD said.

The shooting happened just a few feet away from several homes in the neighborhood.

"Evidence on scene indicates the shooting happened here on the corner right behind me. At this time, the victim, who was still on the scene -- the fire department treated him, transported him to a local area hospital, where right now, he's listed as critical condition," Lt. J.P. Horelica said.

ABC13 cameras spotted a backpack laying on the ground at the scene. Investigators confirmed they found marijuana inside -- raising questions about whether the shooting was possibly drug-related.

Investigators are searching for surveillance video or witnesses to get a description of the suspect.

They believe the teenager was the only person inside the car during the shooting.

