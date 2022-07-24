1 teen killed, 2 injured in shooting at southeast Houston gas station, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One teenager is dead, and two are in the hospital after a shooting at a gas station in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.At 10:23 p.m., HPD responded to a shooting at an Exxon Gas Station along the Gulf Freeway near Astoria.A Pasadena police officer was in the area and heard gunshots.Upon arrival, police said they found one teenage boy slumped over dead in an SUV."A witness (saw) the kids yelling for help and transported them since the hospital's just down the street. He thought it was faster and he helped pull them out. Then he came back to the scene," HPD Asst. Chief Patricia Cantu said.Investigators said the witness drove both teenagers to Memorial Hermann Southeast.From there, one of the teens was taken by Life Flight to another hospital in critical condition, according to Cantu. A bullet grazed the other teen who remained at Memorial Hermann.An officer at the scene told ABC13 that both are expected to recover from their injuries.Investigators said surveillance video shows the suspects holding what appears to be a "long gun" and an automatic. Six bullet holes could be seen on the windshield of the victim's SUV. Police said multiple shots were fired, but the exact number is unclear.As of Sunday morning, HPD is still looking for two suspects and believe all parties involved knew each other.Police describe the suspects as Black men, one wearing dark shorts and a black shirt. And the other suspect is wearing dark clothing, long pants, and flip-flops with white socks.Since multiple cars were at the gas station and the suspect's car was parked in the back, investigators say they don't have a very good description of it.If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.