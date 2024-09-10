Man's yearslong stalker charged again after allegedly damaging car outside of home, attorney says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For 12 years, a man has been accused of violently stalking a former love interest, and he's accused of doing it again.

Corinthian Pete, 33, has been charged with criminal mischief and assault of a public servant in Harris County in the last week. His bond was set at $10,000 on the criminal mischief charge, but another has not been set for the assault of the jailer.

Eyewitness News first reported about this man in 2022 after he allegedly destroyed the victim's car.

The victim's attorney, Jolanda Jones, said Pete, who is 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 265 pounds, was romantically interested in the victim more than a decade ago. Although they never dated, Jones said Pete became obsessed with him. The victim has since gotten married.

"He wants my client, and I do not want my client killed because the system did not protect my client," Jones said.

Last Thursday, Jones said Pete showed up at a location where the victim was known to be and rang the doorbell. When no one answered, he destroyed the video doorbell and the car in the driveway.

The car's windshield and windows were shattered. Mirrors were missing, and the body of the car had large dents.

"What would he have done to any person he encountered?" Jones asked.

Jones said her client did not know that Pete was out of jail for his previous charges.

In 2022, following the destruction of the victim's car, Pete faced 13 charges. A number of the charges were related to stalking the victim. He also faced five counts of assaulting a public servant.

All of the charges from 2022 that listed the victim as the "complaining witness" were dismissed, and Pete took a plea agreement on four counts of assaulting a public servant.

He was given three years of probation, which he was still serving at the time of last week's incident.

Jones is frustrated that all of the charges naming her client were dismissed because she said her client is not entitled to certain information in the case, like when he is released from jail.

The newly filed charges also do not list the victim because the property destroyed belonged to someone else.

"My client has a lifetime protective order against this guy because he's dangerous, and if he gets his hands on my client, I believe he will kill my client, and I would like the DA's office and law enforcement to protect my client," Jones said.

Jones is pushing for Pete to be charged with stalking the victim because she said his obsession with her client has been the catalyst for Pete's actions.

"Right now, our biggest deal is to know if this guy gets out," Jones said. "So every day, I literally check the jail to get notice so that I can try to warn my client so that my client can, at a minimum, try to protect himself."

Pete is due in court on Sept. 17.

Pete is due in court on Sept. 17.


