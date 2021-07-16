13-year-old shot by revolver that went off when it fell out of bag, HPD says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6139524" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 13-year-old is in the hospital after a firearm mishap involving a revolver while moving boxes with his godfather. Press play for Houston police's update and their warning about gun safety.

Northeast officers are at 3800 Wipprecht. 13 year old male shot in the hip in what appears to be an accidental shooting. 202 pic.twitter.com/KlAodRAKRS — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 16, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston teen was shot in the hip after a gun fell out of a bag and went off, police say.It happened in the 3800 block of Wipprecht Street in northeast Houston Friday afternoon.Lt. Isaac Jefferson with the Houston Police Department said a man and his 13-year-old godson were moving boxes from one car to another.Jefferson said the man lost his balance and dropped a bag containing a revolver."The revolver fell out and the gun went off and hit the young man in the hip," said Jefferson.The teen was rushed to the hospital, though his condition is unknown. In a tweet posted by HPD, investigators believe this was all an accident.