13-year-old shot by revolver that went off when it fell out of bag, HPD says

Teen shot by revolver that went off when it fell out of bag, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston teen was shot in the hip after a gun fell out of a bag and went off, police say.

It happened in the 3800 block of Wipprecht Street in northeast Houston Friday afternoon.

Lt. Isaac Jefferson with the Houston Police Department said a man and his 13-year-old godson were moving boxes from one car to another.

Jefferson said the man lost his balance and dropped a bag containing a revolver.

A 13-year-old is in the hospital after a firearm mishap involving a revolver while moving boxes with his godfather. Press play for Houston police's update and their warning about gun safety.



"The revolver fell out and the gun went off and hit the young man in the hip," said Jefferson.

The teen was rushed to the hospital, though his condition is unknown. In a tweet posted by HPD, investigators believe this was all an accident.



This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
