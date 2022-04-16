19-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old teen pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in southeast Houston on Saturday morning, according to Houston Police Department's Lieutenant Carlos Miller.The crash happened at about 11:52 a.m. as the teen was crossing Martin Luther King Boulevard with another pedestrian, police say.A black Chevy Cruze was driving northbound struck and killed the 19-year-old. The teenager died at the scene.The 20-year-old driver continued driving and crashed into a light pole causing the vehicle to catch fire with a 2-year-old in the backseat.Miller said it's unclear if speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash.The driver of the Chevy was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and the child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital for evaluation.This story is developing. See back here for more information.