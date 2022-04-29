16-year-old shot to death at Humble home, mother's boyfriend in custody, HCSO says

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old was shot and killed inside a home early Friday morning in Humble, and her mother's boyfriend is in custody, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.Sgt. Dennis Wolfford told ABC13 that at about 1:05 a.m., a woman called 911 and said that her sister was being held captive by her mother's boyfriend inside a house on Canton Trace Lane.When deputies arrived, they heard one gunshot, screaming and then a second gunshot, Wolfford said.According to the sergeant, a man came out of the home and said, "You do what you have to do," before being taken into custody.Officials say a 16-year-old girl was killed. She had been shot multiple times.The sheriff's office says the teen and the man were the only two people inside the house as the girl's mother was out of town, but has since returned.ABC13 is told the mother was talking to her daughter before the murder.The mother, teen and suspect all lived at the home.Deputies say the suspect is not being cooperative.