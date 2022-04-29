teen killed

16-year-old shot to death at Humble home, mother's boyfriend in custody, HCSO says

By
HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old was shot and killed inside a home early Friday morning in Humble, and her mother's boyfriend is in custody, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Sgt. Dennis Wolfford told ABC13 that at about 1:05 a.m., a woman called 911 and said that her sister was being held captive by her mother's boyfriend inside a house on Canton Trace Lane.

When deputies arrived, they heard one gunshot, screaming and then a second gunshot, Wolfford said.

According to the sergeant, a man came out of the home and said, "You do what you have to do," before being taken into custody.

Officials say a 16-year-old girl was killed. She had been shot multiple times.

The sheriff's office says the teen and the man were the only two people inside the house as the girl's mother was out of town, but has since returned.

ABC13 is told the mother was talking to her daughter before the murder.

The mother, teen and suspect all lived at the home.

Deputies say the suspect is not being cooperative.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
humblemurderdeadly shootingfatal shootingteen killedteen shotshootingharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
FL teen's amusement park death 'could've been prevented,' family says
Family sues after teen falls to death from amusement park ride
Young man found shot to death in NE Harris County
Man found not guilty in death of teen in SE Houston
TOP STORIES
Big rig crash prompts total lane closure on I-10 at Waco Street
Deadly crash with pedestrian causing major delays on I-45 North
Sexual assault victim billed $800 from hospital after forensic exam
Boy with special needs had signs of abuse for months, parents say
Houston man in Chinese prison for 9 years, but release hopes renewed
Small rain chances return this weekend
Geaux Texans! Houston lands LSU star at No. 3 overall
Show More
Edibles at combined 2.5 lbs. were in Houston men's SUV, documents say
Trial in Jazmine Barnes' murder enters closing arguments Friday
Man killed at Astros owner's golf course was a dad, collegiate athlete
Jury shown 1.5-hour police interview with Josue Flores murder suspect
Avoid summer travel chaos! Early booking is key, experts say
More TOP STORIES News