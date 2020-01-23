Teenage girl charged in shooting death of Lamar High School student

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A third person, a juvenile girl, has been charged in the 2018 shooting death of a Lamar High School student.On Nov. 13, 2018, Delindsey Dwayne Mack, 18, was shot multiple times as he walked on Bammel Lane during Lamar's first lunch period around 12:15 p.m. The 15-year-old girl Mack was with at the time was grazed by a bullet.Police believe Mack was targeted.The girl is the third person to be charged in connection which the shooting, which police say was gang-related and a part of back-and-forth shootings between the 103 and YSB gang.Dave'on Thomas, also 18, was arrested and charged with murder last May.Kendrick Johnson was arrested last March and charged with murder in connection with Mack's death as well.