Parents at Lamar High in Houston's River Oaks area want security enhanced on campus.Their concerns follow the brutal murder of 18-year-old Delindsey Mack just a block away from the school two days ago.On Thursday they met with administrators and the school principal. They demanded more armed officers on campus."I'm here today to show support for the administration," said parent Lauren Hudson."They have a Herculean job of educating these kids fully and keeping them alive on a daily basis and keeping them comforted and feeling secured. They're underfunded and understaffed," Hudson said.Parents told ABC13 they're exploring the idea of raising money to help pay for more security.HISD released the following statement to Eyewitness News when asked for comment. They did not address specific measures or concerns relating to security.