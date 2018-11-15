HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Some Lamar High School parents are demanding stronger security at the school following the deadly shooting of 18-year-old student Delindsey Dwayne Mack.
The parents say they are meeting at the school to make their demands heard Thursday morning.
Mack was gunned down near campus on Bammel Lane Tuesday afternoon. He was with a 15-year-old girl at the time. She was grazed by a bullet.
RELATED: 18-year-old killed and 15-year-old grazed by bullet identified as Lamar HS students
The shooter is still on the run. Police believe Mack was targeted after recent back-and-forth shootings between rival gangs.
After the shooting, school officials told us they beefed up security.
However, parent Caroline Adams Jones says that's not enough. She says she wants all entrances and exits at the high school locked during school hours.
"I requested the principal post some officers at certain doors that are unlocked. I want that. If the doors can't be locked, I want them to be manned until we figure out how to get the school safer," Jones said.
After dropping off her child on Wednesday, Jones says she was still disappointed with the security.
"I expect to drop my child off and feel comfortable with the increased presence and security and it wasn't there. So I stayed and told the school that I was going to stay at the doors until they put an officer there," Jones explained.
Police seized a Subaru they thought was connected to the shooting, however they now say that it's not.
Authorities are looking for a dark, four-door vehicle, possibly a Nissan Sentra or Versa, with plastic bags over the back passenger window.
Police are still asking for your tips to help solve the crime.
SEE ALSO: Lamar HS principal fights back tears after student shot and killed near campus
Mack's death marks the third case of gun violence involving students at Lamar High School.
Last week, two freshmen died in a murder-suicide.
Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.